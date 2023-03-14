Merch
Detroit Lions add another cornerback, Emmanuel Moseley via free agency

The Lions just grabbed another, young cornerback!

By Teddy Jackson
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have added to their cornerback room by signing Emmanuel Mosely from the San Francisco 49ers. After signing Cam Sutton to a three-year deal the Lions added another piece this afternoon.

Detroit Lions,Emmanuel Moseley
via Jordan Schultz on Twitter

Why it matters:

The Detroit Lions' secondary was a weak point in their defense last season, near the bottom in the entire NFL. Moseley is young, and though he did have an ACL tear last season, is expected back for the season.

Emmanuel Moseley by the numbers:

  • 30th in the NFL according to PFF with a coverage grade of 73.5
  • He only played 5 games in 2022, due to a torn ACL, which he should recover by the time the season starts.
  • He allowed a 63.5 Pass rating on targets thrown his way last season.
Detroit Lions,Emmanuel Moseley
via Pro Football Focus

The Big Picture:

The Detroit Lions have made it clear they are fixing deficiencies. With Moseley today and Sutton yesterday, they have boosted their secondary. The question now becomes, what do they do with their two first-round picks? Should they still target a top corner? Do they use #6 and some others to trade up for Will Anderson, Jr.? This shouldn't change the draft strategy much, but it definitely makes things much more interesting.

