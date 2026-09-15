Detroit Lions Add Defensive Starter to Week 2 Injury Report

The Detroit Lions’ Week 2 injury report picked up a significant new name Tuesday.

Starting cornerback D.J. Reed was added with a foot injury and was listed as a limited participant as Detroit continued preparations for Thursday night’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Reed was not listed Monday, making his addition the biggest change from the Lions’ initial report. The veteran cornerback started Sunday’s 31-30 overtime win over New Orleans and finished with 10 tackles and a pass breakup.

That would be worth monitoring during any week.

Four days before facing Josh Allen, after Detroit just allowed Tyler Shough to throw for 410 yards?

Yeah. Probably a little more important.

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Watch · Detroit Sports Nation TV Detroit’s offense was uneven, but the Lions still found a way in overtime The Lions got the result they needed against the Saints, but the offense didn’t quite match the standard expected in Week 1. The bigger takeaway is that Detroit still escaped with a win, and the defense looked competent before wearing down late. Watch now Latest Lions video · Sep 15, 2026

Detroit conducted another walkthrough Tuesday, so all participation levels are estimates rather than results from a full practice. The Lions’ official Sept. 15 practice report lists five players.

Detroit Lions Week 2 Injury Report

Player Position Injury Monday* Tuesday* Wednesday Game Status Christian Mahogany OL Hip NP NP — — Blake Miller T Knee NP NP — — D.J. Reed CB Foot Not listed LP — — Juice Scruggs OL Knee LP LP — — Christian Izien DB Groin FP FP — —

NP: Did Not Participate

LP: Limited Participation

FP: Full Participation

*The Lions conducted walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday. Participation designations are estimates.

Lions Offensive Line Remains the Bigger Problem

Reed is the new concern. Detroit’s offensive line remains the existing one.

Christian Mahogany and Blake Miller were again listed as non-participants, while center Juice Scruggs remained limited. That means the same three starting offensive linemen who appeared on Detroit’s initial Week 2 injury report are still dealing with issues two days before kickoff.

Mahogany’s status appears particularly shaky. Dan Campbell said Monday that he does not expect the hip injury to become a serious long-term problem, but acknowledged that getting him ready for Thursday could be difficult. We broke down Campbell’s latest Mahogany update here.

Miller’s continued absence is also worth watching after the rookie started at right tackle against New Orleans.

There is at least one clear positive.

Christian Izien was listed as a full participant for the second consecutive day after missing Week 1 with a groin injury. His return would be welcome for a secondary that now has Reed dealing with a foot issue.

Wednesday Becomes Important Before Lions-Bills

Detroit’s final report Wednesday should provide a much clearer picture.

The Lions and Bills kick off Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium, with both teams entering 1-0 after narrow Week 1 victories. Buffalo’s official Week 2 preview

The biggest questions remain along Detroit’s offensive line.

But Reed’s appearance Tuesday added another one in a hurry.

Against Josh Allen, that is not exactly the position group where Detroit wanted a fresh injury concern.