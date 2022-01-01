Detroit Lions add player to final Injury Report for matchup vs. Seahawks

UPDATE:

The Detroit Lions just announced that OLB Rashold Berry (illness) has been added to the team’s final Injury Report and he is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.

#Lions OLB Rashod Berry (illness) has been added to the Game Status Report and is OUT for Sunday’s game at Seattle. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2022

ORIGINAL REPORT FROM FRIDAY:

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week.

Check it out.