in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions add player to final Injury Report for matchup vs. Seahawks

12 Views 3 Votes

UPDATE:

The Detroit Lions just announced that OLB Rashold Berry (illness) has been added to the team’s final Injury Report and he is OUT for Sunday’s game vs. the Seahawks.

ORIGINAL REPORT FROM FRIDAY:

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Just moments ago, the Lions released their final injury report of the week.

Check it out.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Jason Cabinda FB knee NP NP NP out
Jared Goff QB knee NP NP NP doubtful
Curtis Bolton LB back not listed LP LP questionable
Saivion Smith CB illness not listed NP FP
Jalen Reeves-Maybin LB shoulder LP LP FP
Julian Okwara OLB ankle FP FP FP
D’Andre Swift RB shoulder FP FP FP

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Lions announce multiple roster moves in advance of matchup vs. Seahawks