Detroit Lions add Super Bowl coach John Fox to staff

The Detroit Lions, according to a report from ESPN, have added former head coach John Fox to their defensive staff as a senior defensive consultant. Fox, who previously led the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos, served in a similar role with the Indianapolis Colts last season. The Lions struggled defensively last season, tying for 28th in the NFL in points allowed and finishing last in yards allowed. The addition of Fox to the coaching staff is expected to bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the team.

Key points

John Fox joins the Detroit Lions as a senior defensive consultant

Lions' defense struggled last season, ranking 28th in points allowed and last in yards allowed

Fox previously served in a similar role with the Indianapolis Colts

Fox is a Super Bowl-winning coach who specializes in coaching the 4-3 defense with quarters coverage

Lions played primarily out of a 4-3 set with some 3-4 principles last season

Fox's addition expected to bring experience and expertise to young defensive staff

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions add Super Bowl coach to defensive staff

The Detroit Lions have added a two-time Super Bowl coach to their defensive staff, which struggled last season. With John Fox's expertise in coaching the 4-3 defense with quarters coverage, his addition is expected to bring much-needed experience and leadership to the team. Fox's arrival will be especially beneficial for the Lions' young defensive staff, which includes several coaches with limited NFL experience.

Why it matters

The addition of Fox to the Lions' coaching staff is significant because of his wealth of experience and success as a head coach. Fox has taken two different teams (Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos) to the Super Bowl and has won six division titles throughout his career. His expertise in coaching the 4-3 defense with quarters coverage will be especially valuable to the Lions, who struggled defensively last season. Overall, Fox's addition to the coaching staff is a positive step for the Lions as they work to improve their defense and compete in the NFC North.