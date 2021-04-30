Detroit Lions add talent to both sides of ball in Round 2 and 3 of 2021 NFL mock draft

Sharing is caring!

On Friday night, Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft will be held and as it stands, the Detroit Lions have a total of three picks in those rounds (No. 41, No. 72, and No. 101).

Dan Brugler of The Athletic put together his Round 2 and Round 3 NFL mock draft on Friday afternoon and he has the Lions addressing both sides of the ball, beginning with the selection of WR Elijah Moore with the No. 41 pick.

Brugler then has the Lions addressing linebacker (Peter Warner – Ohio State) at pick No. 72 and defensive line (Jay Tufele – USC) at pick No. 1o2.

If the Lions come away with these three players, will you be satisfied?