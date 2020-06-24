Should the Detroit Lions adopt this Color Rush concept uniform?

We have seen some pretty cool Detroit Lions concept jerseys throughout the years and we now have another to add to the list.

This one comes via @LionsRoyalty on Twitter and it is their idea of what a current Lions Color Rush jersey would look like if it was based on the one they never wore in 2016.

Check it out.

What if the #Lions had a new color rush themed off their 2016 one that they never wore? I decided to see what it sould look like…#OnePride pic.twitter.com/Z66dEPS1BM — 𝗟𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗞𝗶𝗻𝗴 (@LionsRoyalty) May 25, 2020

In my opinion, the jersey is absolute perfection but something needs to be done with the helmet. What do you think?