Detroit Lions agree to terms with 8 free agents

If you have been following along with us throughout the week, you already know this but on Friday night, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have agreed to terms with 8 free agents.
From Detroit Lions:
LB JAMIE COLLINS SR.
Collins enters his eighth NFL season after spending the 2019 campaign with the New England Patriots, where he appeared in 16 games (15 starts) and recorded 80 tackles (57 solo), 7.0 sacks, three interceptions, seven pass defenses and three forced fumbles. Since entering the NFL in 2013 as a Patriots’ second-round selection (52nd overall) out of Southern Miss, he has split his career with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns and has played in 96 games (86 starts) and totaled 569 tackles (377 solo), 24.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, 30 pass defenses and 16 forced fumbles.
QB CHASE DANIEL
Daniel enters his 11th NFL season in 2020 after originally entering the League in 2009 with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Missouri. He spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he appeared in eight games (three starts) and threw for 950 yards, six touchdowns and a 91.1 passer rating. For his career, Daniel has appeared in 65 games (five starts) and has accumulated 1,430 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an 87.5 passer rating.
S JAYRON KEARSE
Kearse comes to Detroit after spending the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He has appeared in 62 career games (five starts) and has registered 52 defensive tackles (39 solo), one interception and 27 total special teams tackles (20 solo).
CB TONY McRAE
McRae joins Detroit for his fourth NFL season after spending the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and splitting the 2017 season with the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Originally signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina A&T in 2016, McRae has appeared in 37 career games (three starts) and has compiled 20 tackles (17 solo), two pass defenses and 16 special teams tackles (eight solo).
DT DANNY SHELTON
Shelton joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons (2018-19) with the New England Patriots, where he played in 29 games (15 starts) and helped the team win Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season. Entering his sixth NFL season, his career totals include 210 tackles (111 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 75 games (60 starts). Shelton originally entered the League with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington.
CB DESMOND TRUFANT
Trufant spent the past seven seasons (2013-19) with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington. In 2019, he appeared and started in nine games, totaling 18 tackles (13 solo), seven pass defenses and four interceptions. His career totals include 97 games played (all starts), 326 tackles (270 solo), 79 pass defenses, 13 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and 5.0 sacks.
T HALAPOULIVAATI VAITAI
Vaitai comes to Detroit after beginning his NFL career with Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19). Entering his fifth NFL season, he has appeared in 55 regular season games (20 starts), and six post-season appearances (four starts), which included a starting role on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII-winning offensive line. He entered the League as the Eagles’ second fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of TCU.
DT NICK WILLIAMS
Williams joins Detroit for his sixth NFL season after spending the 2018-19 seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he appeared in 18 games (five starts) and logged 44 tackles (25 solo) and 6.0 sacks. He was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Samford, and in 44 career games (five starts), has posted 61 tackles (37 solo) and 6.0 sacks.