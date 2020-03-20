32.2 F
Detroit
Friday, March 20, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions agree to terms with 8 free agents

By Arnold Powell


Detroit
overcast clouds
32.2 ° F
36 °
29 °
52 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sat
35 °
Sun
37 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
47 °
Wed
44 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Darius Slay is not a big fan of Matt Patricia and that is the main reason why he wanted...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Darius Slay bashes Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia

On Thursday morning, it became official that the Detroit Lions had traded Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Matt Patricia was disgusted with Darius Slay’s postgame actions

On Thursday morning, news broke that the Detroit Lions had traded Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay to the Philadelphia...
Read more
Arnold Powell

If you have been following along with us throughout the week, you already know this but on Friday night, the Detroit Lions made it official that they have agreed to terms with 8 free agents.

From Detroit Lions:



LB JAMIE COLLINS SR.

Collins enters his eighth NFL season after spending the 2019 campaign with the New England Patriots, where he appeared in 16 games (15 starts) and recorded 80 tackles (57 solo), 7.0 sacks, three interceptions, seven pass defenses and three forced fumbles. Since entering the NFL in 2013 as a Patriots’ second-round selection (52nd overall) out of Southern Miss, he has split his career with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns and has played in 96 games (86 starts) and totaled 569 tackles (377 solo), 24.5 sacks, 10 interceptions, 30 pass defenses and 16 forced fumbles.

QB CHASE DANIEL

Daniel enters his 11th NFL season in 2020 after originally entering the League in 2009 with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Missouri. He spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he appeared in eight games (three starts) and threw for 950 yards, six touchdowns and a 91.1 passer rating. For his career, Daniel has appeared in 65 games (five starts) and has accumulated 1,430 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an 87.5 passer rating.

- Advertisement -

S JAYRON KEARSE

Kearse comes to Detroit after spending the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He has appeared in 62 career games (five starts) and has registered 52 defensive tackles (39 solo), one interception and 27 total special teams tackles (20 solo).

CB TONY McRAE

McRae joins Detroit for his fourth NFL season after spending the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and splitting the 2017 season with the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Originally signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina A&T in 2016, McRae has appeared in 37 career games (three starts) and has compiled 20 tackles (17 solo), two pass defenses and 16 special teams tackles (eight solo).

DT DANNY SHELTON

Shelton joins the Lions after spending the past two seasons (2018-19) with the New England Patriots, where he played in 29 games (15 starts) and helped the team win Super Bowl LIII following the 2018 season. Entering his sixth NFL season, his career totals include 210 tackles (111 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble in 75 games (60 starts). Shelton originally entered the League with the Cleveland Browns after being drafted in the first round (12th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Washington.

- Advertisement -

CB DESMOND TRUFANT

Trufant spent the past seven seasons (2013-19) with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Washington. In 2019, he appeared and started in nine games, totaling 18 tackles (13 solo), seven pass defenses and four interceptions. His career totals include 97 games played (all starts), 326 tackles (270 solo), 79 pass defenses, 13 interceptions, seven fumble recoveries and 5.0 sacks.

T HALAPOULIVAATI VAITAI

Vaitai comes to Detroit after beginning his NFL career with Philadelphia Eagles (2016-19). Entering his fifth NFL season, he has appeared in 55 regular season games (20 starts), and six post-season appearances (four starts), which included a starting role on Philadelphia’s Super Bowl LII-winning offensive line. He entered the League as the Eagles’ second fifth-round selection (164th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of TCU.

DT NICK WILLIAMS

Williams joins Detroit for his sixth NFL season after spending the 2018-19 seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he appeared in 18 games (five starts) and logged 44 tackles (25 solo) and 6.0 sacks. He was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round (223rd overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Samford, and in 44 career games (five starts), has posted 61 tackles (37 solo) and 6.0 sacks.

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNFL analyst rips Detroit Lions’ free agency approach: “Just stop it!”
Next articleDetroit Lions re-sign S Miles Killebrew

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Shannon Sharpe calls out Lions HC Matt Patricia, Darius Slay responds

To say that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has come under attack following Darius Slay tossing him under...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions re-sign S Miles Killebrew

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed safety Miles Killebrew. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1241141711222517760 From Detroit Lions: The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions agree to terms with 8 free agents

Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been following along with us throughout the week, you already know this but on Friday night, the Detroit Lions made it...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL analyst rips Detroit Lions’ free agency approach: “Just stop it!”

Michael Whitaker - 0
You can certainly be excused for thinking that the Detroit Lions are trying to emulate the New England Patriots. A team with a single...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions now have 15 former New England Patriots players

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are keeping the pipeline with the New England Patriots wide open. Of course, they're lead by former Patriots director of pro-scouting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Shannon Sharpe calls out Lions HC Matt Patricia, Darius Slay responds

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
To say that Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has come under attack following Darius Slay tossing him under the bus on Thursday would...
Read more

Detroit Lions re-sign S Miles Killebrew

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Lions, they have re-signed safety Miles Killebrew. https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1241141711222517760 From Detroit Lions: The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with...
Read more

NFL analyst rips Detroit Lions’ free agency approach: “Just stop it!”

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
You can certainly be excused for thinking that the Detroit Lions are trying to emulate the New England Patriots. A team with a single...
Read more

Detroit Lions now have 15 former New England Patriots players

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are keeping the pipeline with the New England Patriots wide open. Of course, they're lead by former Patriots director of pro-scouting...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.