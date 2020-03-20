Detroit Lions agree to terms with 8 free agents

Daniel enters his 11th NFL season in 2020 after originally entering the League in 2009 with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Missouri. He spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he appeared in eight games (three starts) and threw for 950 yards, six touchdowns and a 91.1 passer rating. For his career, Daniel has appeared in 65 games (five starts) and has accumulated 1,430 passing yards, seven touchdowns and an 87.5 passer rating.

Kearse comes to Detroit after spending the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, who selected him in the seventh round (244th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He has appeared in 62 career games (five starts) and has registered 52 defensive tackles (39 solo), one interception and 27 total special teams tackles (20 solo).

McRae joins Detroit for his fourth NFL season after spending the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals and splitting the 2017 season with the Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. Originally signing with the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent out of North Carolina A&T in 2016, McRae has appeared in 37 career games (three starts) and has compiled 20 tackles (17 solo), two pass defenses and 16 special teams tackles (eight solo).

DT DANNY SHELTON