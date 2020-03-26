Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent WR Geremy Davis

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis.

Lions agree to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis

From Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.