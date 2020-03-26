55.2 F
Thursday, March 26, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent WR Geremy Davis

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis.

From Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geremy Davis. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

After originally entering the NFL with the New York Giants in 2015 as a sixth-round draft pick (186th overall) out of Connecticut, Davis spent the last four seasons (2016-19) with the Los Angeles Chargers. He has appeared in 36 career games (one start) and has posted five receptions for 59 yards (11.8 avg.) while adding 17 special teams tackles (11 solo).

