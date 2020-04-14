57.1 F
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Detroit Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman, Kenny Wiggins. Contract details have not yet been released.

From Detroit Lions:

Wiggins joined the Lions as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and has previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2013-17). He also had stints on the practice squad with the San Francisco 49ers (2012) and Baltimore Ravens (2011).

Wiggins originally entered the NFL with the 49ers as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2011 NFL Draft out of Fresno State. He has appeared in 75 career games (38 starts).

Have something to say?

Comments

