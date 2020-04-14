Detroit Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with offensive lineman, Kenny Wiggins. Contract details have not yet been released.

Lions agree to terms with OL Kenny Wiggins: https://t.co/FjEDsMglO2 pic.twitter.com/3MAWdPyakW — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2020

Wiggins joined the Lions as an unrestricted free agent in 2018 and has previously spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers (2013-17). He also had stints on the practice squad with the San Francisco 49ers (2012) and Baltimore Ravens (2011).