Detroit Lions agree to contract with WR Jameson Williams

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have agreed to contract terms with rookie WR, Jameson Williams.

“The #Lions and first-round WR Jameson Williams have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully guaranteed deal, source said. As always, it includes a fifth-year club option. Both first-rounders in the books.” – Ian Rapoport

