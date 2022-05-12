Detroit Lions agree to contract with WR Jameson Williams

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions have agreed to contract terms with rookie WR, Jameson Williams.
“The #Lions and first-round WR Jameson Williams have agreed to terms on his four-year, fully guaranteed deal, source said. As always, it includes a fifth-year club option. Both first-rounders in the books.” – Ian Rapoport
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022
