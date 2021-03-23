Detroit Lions agree to deal with free agent return specialist Kalif Raymond

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have found a replacement for Jamal Agnew.
Enter-Sports Management, former Tennessee Titans WR/KR/PR Kalif Raymond has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Lions.
The financials of the contract have not yet been released.
Raymond, who is just 5-8, 182 lbs, played in 15 games for the Titans in 20. During those games, he averaged 9 yards per punt return and 18.3 yards on kickoff returns.
Excited to announce that #TeamESM client @kalifraymond7 has agreed to a 1-year deal with the @Lions – congrats Kalif! #OnePride pic.twitter.com/ijoVZhgpii
— EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) March 23, 2021