Detroit Lions agree to deal with free agent return specialist Kalif Raymond

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have found a replacement for Jamal Agnew.

Enter-Sports Management, former Tennessee Titans WR/KR/PR Kalif Raymond has agreed to a 1-year deal with the Lions.

The financials of the contract have not yet been released.

Raymond, who is just 5-8, 182 lbs, played in 15 games for the Titans in 20. During those games, he averaged 9 yards per punt return and 18.3 yards on kickoff returns.