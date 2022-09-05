Eric Banks Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions agree to injury settlement with DL Eric Banks

According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions have agreed to an injury settlement with DL Eric Banks. The move will save the Lions some cash when it comes to the salary cap.

Banks was waived/injured by the Lions last Tuesday prior to the 53-man cut deadline. He had been assigned to the Lions practice squad in October of 2021.

Prior to joining the Lions, Banks played in three games with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2021 season.

