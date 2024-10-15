fb
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Agree To Multi-Year Deal With Alim McNeill

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Just moments ago, Mike McCartney reported that the Detroit Lions have agreed to a four-year contract extension with defensive tackle Alim McNeill. This extension secures McNeill's place in Detroit’s future plans, solidifying the team’s defensive front for years to come.

McNeill, who was drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of NC State, has been a key contributor to Detroit’s defensive line since his rookie season. Known for his ability to clog running lanes and create pressure in the middle, McNeill has shown consistent growth throughout his career, and this new deal is a reflection of the Lions' confidence in his potential to continue being a dominant force on the defensive front.

2023 Detroit Lions Hype Video Alim McNeill

As a cornerstone of the Lions' defense, McNeill's signing ensures stability in a unit that has been steadily improving under head coach Dan Campbell. His presence has been crucial in helping the Lions defense become more formidable against the run and in pass-rush situations.

With the extension, the Lions are clearly committed to building a competitive team, locking down one of their emerging defensive stars for the long haul.

