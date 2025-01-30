Detroit Lions Agree to Multi-Year Deal With New Passing Game Coordinator

The Detroit Lions have made a significant move to strengthen their coaching staff by hiring former Stanford head coach David Shaw as their new passing game coordinator. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Shaw has agreed to terms on a multi-year deal with the Lions.

Former Stanford head coach David Shaw and the #Lions have agreed to terms on a multiyear deal to hire him as passing game coordinator, per sources.



Shaw, 52, has worked with new OC John Morton before. A big hire for Dan Campbell’s remodeled staff. pic.twitter.com/Ro4z3HhWyd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2025

Shaw, 52, brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously worked with the Lions' newly hired offensive coordinator, John Morton. Shaw’s expertise in offensive strategy and his experience as the head coach at Stanford makes him a strong addition to Dan Campbell's revamped staff.

This move is expected to provide a boost to the Lions’ passing game as they look to improve their offensive production for the 2025 season.