in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions agree to multi-year deal with S Tracy Walker

18 Views

There it is!

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have re-signed S Tracy Walker.

Schefter is reporting that Walker is getting a three-year, $25 million deal that includes $17 million in guaranteed money.

Nation, did the Lions get a good deal or did they overpay for Walker, who was not considered my most to be a top 100 free agent?

