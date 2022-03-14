Detroit Lions agree to multi-year deal with S Tracy Walker

There it is!
According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions have re-signed S Tracy Walker.
Schefter is reporting that Walker is getting a three-year, $25 million deal that includes $17 million in guaranteed money.
Nation, did the Lions get a good deal or did they overpay for Walker, who was not considered my most to be a top 100 free agent?
