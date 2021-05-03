Detroit Lions agree to terms with 13 UDFAs

by

According to the Detroit Lions, they have agreed to terms with 13 undrafted rookie free agents.

From Detroit Lions:

The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with the following undrafted rookie free agents:

WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State

S D’Angelo Amos – Virginia

LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall

RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas

TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State

C Drake Jackson – Kentucky

CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas

G Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame

WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame

RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska

CB AJ Parker – Kansas State

WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest

TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame

