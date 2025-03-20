According to a report from Mike Garafolo of ESPN, the Detroit Lions Agree to Terms with CB Rock Ya-Sin. Ya-Sin, who was originally selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2nd Round of the 2019 NFL Draft, most recently played with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 season.
Rock Ya-Sin was not considered one of the top 20 free-agent cornerbacks in this year’s class, but he is still only 28 years old, and the Lions are hoping they can unlock the talent that many thought he had coming out of college. Ya-Sin is a veteran who will provide some depth in a cornerback room led by D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold.
W.G. Brady
