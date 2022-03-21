Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent LB Chris Board

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with LB Chris Board.

Garafolo is reporting that it is a 1-year deal. The financials of the contract have not yet been released.

As noted by Garafolo, Board, who is 26, has been a special teams standout and situational player for the Baltimore Ravens and the Ravens reportedly tried to re-sign him.

Board is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Lions‘ defense.