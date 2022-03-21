Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent LB Chris Board

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with LB Chris Board.
Garafolo is reporting that it is a 1-year deal. The financials of the contract have not yet been released.
As noted by Garafolo, Board, who is 26, has been a special teams standout and situational player for the Baltimore Ravens and the Ravens reportedly tried to re-sign him.
Board is expected to compete for a starting spot on the Lions‘ defense.
The #Lions have agreed to terms with LB Chris Board on a one-year deal, source says. Has been a special-teams standout and situational defensive player for the #Ravens, who made an effort to keep him. Expected to compete for a starting spot on defense in Detroit.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 22, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings