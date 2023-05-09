Detroit Lions agree to terms with OT Colby Sorsdal

The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to terms with OT Colby Sorsdal, who they selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, to a contract. According to Aaron Wilson, Sorsdal will earn $830,021 in 2023, with a little over $80,000 counting toward the Lions’ salary cap top 51 contracts. Sorsdal is expected to serve as one of the team’s reserve linemen during his rookie season. The collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and NFLPA establishes the salaries and terms of the rookie contracts, leaving no room for negotiations.

In the grand scheme of things, the signing of Sorsdal may not seem like a big deal, but it is a necessary step in the process of the Lions signing their rookie class. The Lions need all the help they can get, and securing their draft picks is a crucial part of that process. With Sorsdal in the fold, the Lions can now shift their focus to the rest of the draft class and begin the process of building a winning team. While the Lions' success in the upcoming season is far from guaranteed, signing Sorsdal is a step in the right direction.