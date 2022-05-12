Detroit Lions agree to terms with S Kerby Joseph on 4-year deal

The Detroit Lions selected Illinois S Kerby Joseph with the 97th overall selection in the 3rd round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and now the two sides have officially put ink to paper.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, the Lions have signed Kerby to a four-year contract worth $5,044,904, which includes an $849,020 signing bonus. He’s now the 3rd team draftee to officially agree to terms.

The #Lions and third-round Illinois S Kerby Joseph have agreed to terms on his 4-year, $5,044,904 contract, per @AgentLouisBing. He gets a $849,020 signing bonus and as a comp pick, gets 100% of his maximum compensation allowable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2022

Take a look below at the scouting report of Joseph, courtesy of The Athletic‘s Dane Brugler:

“A one-year starter at Illinois, Joseph lined up as the free safety in defensive coordinator Ryan Walters’ scheme, playing single-high and covering the deep middle. After spending the first three years as a part-time player, he became more of a student of the game as a senior and enjoyed a breakout 2021 season with at least one takeaway in seven of Illinois’ 12 games. With his play speed, range, and above-average ball skills, Joseph is reliable as the last line of defense with his ability to patrol from the hash marks to outside the numbers.”

Embed from Getty Images

“He credits his reaction quickness to his volleyball background and drives on the football in front of him, although he has room to clean up his tackling consistency. Overall, Joseph must improve his play strength, but he reads well from depth and tracks the football with his speed and burst to close. He projects as a special-teamer and developmental NFL starter ideally suited for a cover-3 scheme.”

– – Quotes via The Athletic Link – –

Late Round Fantasy Football Podcast