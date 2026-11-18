The wait may finally be over for one of the Detroit Lions’ most intriguing young defensive players.

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Head coach Dan Campbell revealed Wednesday that second-year EDGE rusher Ahmed Hassanein is expected to make his NFL regular-season debut Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, giving Detroit another option as it adjusts to life without Aidan Hutchinson.

Campbell indicated that Hassanein should finally get an opportunity after spending the first nine games of the season on the inactive list.

“We still feel pretty good about the edges that we have with (DJ) Wonnum and Derrick Moore and (Eric) O’Neill, and then we’ll probably get Ahmed going here a little bit,” Campbell said Wednesday.

Aug 3, 2026; Allen Park, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein (99) looks on following Detroit Lions training camp. Mandatory Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ahmed Hassanein Finally Gets His Opportunity

For Lions fans who watched Hassanein dominate during the preseason, the development has been a long time coming. The former Boise State standout made a lasting impression in August when he recorded two sacks and forced a fumble against the Cincinnati Bengals, including a sack of Joe Burrow on his very first defensive snap.

Despite that performance, Hassanein has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game. That could change Sunday, particularly with Hutchinson sidelined for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL.

Campbell has never questioned Hassanein’s work ethic, and his latest comments reinforced that belief. The Lions coach praised how the young defender approaches practice and works to improve his technique.

“He brings it every day in practice, just like you saw in camp,” Campbell said. “He works our guys, he’s making himself better, he makes us better. So, it’ll be a great opportunity.”

Can Hassanein Make an Immediate Impact?

Hassanein, a sixth-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, has already overcome a significant setback after a pectoral injury derailed much of his rookie season. He returned in 2026 and impressed the coaching staff after transitioning to a different defensive end role.

According to the Lions’ official website, Hassanein recorded 22 sacks and 33 tackles for loss during his final two seasons at Boise State. Those numbers, combined with his relentless motor, explain why Detroit remains intrigued by his potential.

Nobody should expect Hassanein to replace Hutchinson’s production overnight, and Campbell has not guaranteed him a specific number of snaps. However, the Lions could certainly use another energetic pass rusher capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

For Hassanein, Sunday’s matchup against Tampa Bay could represent the opportunity he has been working toward since entering the NFL.

And if his preseason performance was any indication, he isn’t planning to waste it.