Aidan Hutchinson is getting ‘antsy’ in his first training camp

When it comes to training camp in the National Football League, there comes a time in just about every player’s career when they are just sick of the grind and would rather just fast forward to the regular season. For Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, that time is now.
This week, Hutchinson and his teammates were in Indiana for a couple of joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts and following Thursday’s session, he spoke to reporters about his first training camp
Aidan Hutchinson is already ‘antsy’ in his first training camp
“I’m ready to go. I think, I just want to get there,” Hutchinson commented, after the Lions’ joint practice with the Colts Thursday. “All the preseason, all the camp stuff, you know, it’s good getting better. But, man, you just want to get to that Week 1 and get into the season and get rolling. And, you’re just getting a little antsy. So, that’s how I feel.”
During Hutchinson’s debut with the Lions, against the Atlanta Falcons, he made quite the first impression.