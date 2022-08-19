Aidan Hutchinson is getting ‘antsy’ in his first training camp

When it comes to training camp in the National Football League, there comes a time in just about every player’s career when they are just sick of the grind and would rather just fast forward to the regular season. For Detroit Lions rookie EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, that time is now.

This week, Hutchinson and his teammates were in Indiana for a couple of joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts and following Thursday’s session, he spoke to reporters about his first training camp

Aidan Hutchinson is already ‘antsy’ in his first training camp

“I’m ready to go. I think, I just want to get there,” Hutchinson commented, after the Lions’ joint practice with the Colts Thursday. “All the preseason, all the camp stuff, you know, it’s good getting better. But, man, you just want to get to that Week 1 and get into the season and get rolling. And, you’re just getting a little antsy. So, that’s how I feel.”

During Hutchinson’s debut with the Lions, against the Atlanta Falcons, he made quite the first impression.

“Hutchinson brought physicality whether lined up at the left or right end spots or when he kicked inside. He lined up over the left guard on one third down, worked past the blocker’s inside shoulder to get into the backfield but the ball had already been released,” NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter explained. “Hutchinson couldn’t quite get to Mariota on a couple other occasions, and Mariota made him pay for crashing down the line instead of keeping outside containment. The rookie’s hustle and movement skills were quite evident, though.”

I’m not going to lie. I agree with Aidan Hutchinson. Let’s just get to the regular season and let the chips fall where they may.

