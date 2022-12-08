Detroit Lions: Aidan Hutchinson Mic’d Up in ‘Sights and Sounds’ from win over Jaguars [Video]

This past Sunday, Aidan Hutchinson the Detroit Lions had their most-impressive victory in a very long time when they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions have moved to 5-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes, though still slim, are still alive. Each week, the Lions media team puts together a Sights and Sounds video that shows some mic’d up footage from the most recent week. On Wednesday night, they released their latest Sights and Sounds video for the Lions’ win over the Jaguars.

Aidan Hutchinson and Penei Sewell were mic’d up and fired up for the Detroit Lions

As you are about to see, Lions second-year tackle Penei Sewell got the team fired up, and Hutchinson was mic’d up for the Lions’ win over the Jaguars.

Here is the Lions’ Sights and Sounds video for Week 13:

Up next for Hutchinson and the Lions is a rematch against the Minnesota Vikings this coming Sunday at Ford Field.

With a win, the Lions would move to 6-7 on the season, and keep themselves alive in the NFC Playoff picture.