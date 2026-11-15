The Detroit Lions have received more concerning news regarding star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and it is certainly not what fans were hoping to hear.

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The Lions have officially downgraded Hutchinson to OUT for the remainder of Sunday’s matchup against the New England Patriots in Munich, Germany, due to a knee injury. The announcement came after Hutchinson suffered the injury while celebrating a first-quarter sack of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

Detroit originally listed Hutchinson as questionable to return, but the team’s latest announcement confirms that his afternoon is over.

Nov 13, 2026; Munich, Germany; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) at press conference at FC Bayern Campus. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Aidan Hutchinson Officially Ruled Out

The Detroit Lions’ official public relations account announced the news during the second half, providing the following update:

“#Lions Injury Update: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson (Knee) has been downgraded to Out.”

As previously reported, Hutchinson suffered the frightening injury after jumping in celebration following a sack of Maye during New England’s opening offensive possession.

According to The Associated Press’ account of the incident, Hutchinson leaped in the air after the sack and went straight to the ground when he landed, immediately grabbing his right knee. He stayed down on the field before getting back to his feet.

The Lions initially confirmed a knee injury but left open the possibility of Hutchinson returning. That possibility has now been eliminated for Sunday’s game.

Lions Await More Information on Hutchinson

Losing Hutchinson for the remainder of the game is a significant blow to Detroit’s defense, particularly given the team’s existing injury concerns.

The former Michigan standout has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous pass rushers and entered Sunday’s contest with five sacks this season. His ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks is a major part of what makes Detroit’s defense successful.

The injury is especially frustrating because Hutchinson had already made an impact against New England. His first-quarter sack helped force a Patriots field goal, but the celebration that followed ended his afternoon.

Maye was hurt on the same play. New England later announced that its quarterback would not return because of an ankle injury.

Hutchinson was able to walk to the sideline medical tent, the AP reported, and then walked gingerly to the locker room for additional evaluation.

No Diagnosis or Timetable Yet

At this time, the Lions have not announced a specific diagnosis or provided a timetable for Hutchinson’s return beyond Sunday’s game. Being ruled out confirms that he will not play again against New England, but it does not establish how severe the injury might be.

For now, the Lions and their fans can only hope that Hutchinson has avoided another significant setback.

Detroit may be in control of the game against New England, but the health of its star defensive end has suddenly become one of the biggest concerns moving forward.