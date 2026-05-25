Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends A.J. Brown to Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have spent the past several years building one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses. But after falling short of expectations during the 2025 season, speculation is already heating up about what general manager Brad Holmes could do to push the roster back into Super Bowl territory.

One recent trade proposal has Detroit making an aggressive move that would send shockwaves across the league.

According to a mock trade scenario floated by , the Lions would acquire star wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick, and young cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr.

It is the kind of move that instantly grabs attention. The bigger question is whether it actually makes sense for Detroit.

Would A.J. Brown Make the Detroit Lions Offense Unstoppable?

There is no denying what Brown would bring to Detroit’s offense.

The 28 year old receiver remains one of the league’s most physical and productive playmakers. At 6 foot 1 and over 225 pounds, Brown gives quarterbacks a true bully on the outside who can dominate contested catches and punish defenses after the catch.

Pairing Brown with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, and running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery would give quarterback Jared Goff arguably the deepest collection of weapons in football.

On paper, it sounds terrifying for opposing defenses.

The Lions already ranked among the NFL’s best offenses during their recent rise under head coach Dan Campbell. Adding another elite receiver could create matchup nightmares across the field and make Detroit nearly impossible to defend in critical moments.

The Financial Reality Could Be Difficult

As exciting as the idea sounds, there is another side to this conversation.

Brown carries a cap hit north of $23 million, and Detroit already has several major extensions looming. The Lions will soon need to make long term decisions involving LaPorta, Gibbs, and defensive standout Brian Branch.

That is where this hypothetical becomes complicated.

Holmes has built Detroit carefully, prioritizing roster balance and long term sustainability rather than flashy all in moves. Trading premium draft capital while also absorbing another massive contract could force difficult choices elsewhere on the roster.

Detroit’s front office has consistently emphasized building through the draft. Moving both a first and second round pick would represent a significant philosophical shift for a franchise that has largely trusted its scouting department to develop young talent.

What Happens to Jameson Williams?

One of the more fascinating elements of this proposed trade involves Williams.

The former first round pick remains one of the NFL’s most dangerous vertical threats. His speed changes defensive game plans every week, even when he is not heavily targeted.

Brown would almost certainly step into the No. 2 role behind St. Brown immediately. That could limit Williams’ opportunities and potentially alter his long term future in Detroit.

At the same time, there is an argument to be made that Brown’s physical style would complement Williams perfectly. Brown thrives in traffic and underneath coverage, while Williams stretches the field vertically. Together, they could create one of the NFL’s most balanced receiver duos.

Still, touches and targets matter, especially for a young player continuing to develop confidence and consistency.

Would Brad Holmes Actually Pull the Trigger?

The Lions have never been afraid to make bold moves under Holmes and Campbell. Detroit traded up aggressively for multiple players during recent drafts and has shown a willingness to target culture fits over public perception.

But this situation feels different.

Detroit’s current roster is already loaded offensively, and the organization clearly believes Williams still has untapped potential. Giving up major draft capital and a young defensive piece like Rakestraw may simply be too steep of a price for a luxury addition.

There is also the reality that the Lions’ biggest questions entering 2026 may not even be on offense. Defensive consistency and depth remain concerns after injuries exposed issues during the 2025 campaign.

Even so, the thought of Brown catching passes from Goff inside Ford Field is enough to get fans talking.

And if there is one thing Lions fans have learned over the past few seasons, it is that Holmes is never afraid to surprise people.