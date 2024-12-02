fb
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Detroit Lions ‘Alabama Boys’ Are Begging To Return Kicks

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are facing a shift in their special teams unit following the injury to Kalif Raymond, who has been placed on the injured reserve list due to a foot injury sustained against the Indianapolis Colts. With Raymond sidelined, the Lions are actively seeking a new contributor for both punt and kickoff return duties.

Maurice Alexander stepped into that role during the Lions' Thanksgiving Day win over the Chicago Bears, but he has since been waived to make room for defensive reinforcements. Now, with the Lions preparing for their Week 14 game against the Green Bay Packers, the team may be looking for a new option to handle return duties.

On Monday, special teams coordinator Dave Fipp revealed that two players in particular—Jameson Williams and Terrion Arnold—have been lobbying for the chance to return kicks.

“I’ll just tell you, the one thing I love, there’s two guys on this team that will beg to be back there all the time, and I respect the heck out of them for it,” Fipp said as quoted by SI. “But it’s Terrion Arnold, he wants to go back there and touch the ball, and (Jameson Williams) Jamo, they want to go back there and touch the ball. I love it, it doesn’t mean they’re going to get that, but I love the fact that they want to do it because there are some other players that probably are hoping that their number’s not called. It’s just the reality of it.”

Fipp went on to praise the mentality of Williams and Arnold, comparing their eagerness to former NFL greats like Darren Sproles and DeSean Jackson. “You want guys who want to touch the ball,” Fipp said. “I mean, that’s how Darren Sproles was, that’s how DeSean Jackson was. I mean, those guys wanted to be back there, they wanted to touch the ball and they wanted to make a difference in the game, and they knew that it was an opportunity to do it.”

As the Lions look to replace Raymond’s presence in the return game, Williams and Arnold’s hunger for the job could play a key role in who gets the nod as Detroit’s next returner.

