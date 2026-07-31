Alim McNeill, Lions Rookie Leave Practice Early With Injuries

The Detroit Lions had two players exit Friday’s training camp practice early to receive medical evaluations.

According to WXYZ’s Brad Galli, rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder left with a leg issue, while defensive tackle Alim McNeill departed because of a neck issue.

The severity of either injury was not immediately known.

Alim McNeill’s Exit Bears Watching

McNeill’s departure is the more concerning development because of his importance to Detroit’s defensive front.

Dan Campbell praised McNeill before practice, saying the veteran looked healthy again after favoring his leg during portions of last season. Campbell also described McNeill as a “huge piece” of the defense and a player capable of winning one-on-one pass-rush matchups.

A neck issue can range from minor soreness to something requiring extended testing, so Detroit will likely be cautious until it receives more information.

There is no indication yet that McNeill is facing a significant absence.

Jimmy Rolder Being Evaluated

Rolder also left practice with an apparent leg injury.

The former Michigan linebacker entered camp competing for a role in a deep Detroit linebacker room. Every summer repetition matters for a rookie attempting to earn defensive and special-teams work.

Missing time would make that competition more difficult, though the Lions have not provided a diagnosis or recovery timeline.

Lions Await More Information

Training camp exits often produce immediate concern, but players are frequently removed as a precaution.

Detroit’s medical staff will evaluate McNeill and Rolder before determining whether either player needs additional testing or time away from practice.

Campbell will likely provide an update when he next speaks with reporters.

Bottom Line

Alim McNeill and Jimmy Rolder both left Friday’s Lions practice early to be evaluated for potential injuries.

McNeill is dealing with a neck issue, while Rolder has a leg issue. Until Detroit provides more information, the seriousness of either situation remains unclear.

For now, Lions fans must wait and hope both exits were precautionary.