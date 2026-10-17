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Detroit Lions Tease Uniform Combo for Packers Matchup

Detroit Lions all-black uniforms
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The Detroit Lions may have just revealed a major hint about what they’ll be wearing when they return from their bye week to face the Green Bay Packers. And if their latest social media activity is any indication, the all-black uniforms are making a comeback.

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On Friday evening, the Lions changed their social media profile picture to a black Lions logo outlined in Honolulu blue. They also shared a post featuring the glowing blue logo, accompanied by a single black heart emoji.

But Detroit wasn’t finished dropping hints. The team’s next social media post included the message, “dark mode activated,” along with an image showing an iPhone’s appearance settings switched to dark mode.

NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Nov 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New York Giants at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Appear Ready to Bring Back All-Black Uniforms

The hints strongly suggest Detroit is preparing to wear its popular Motor City Muscle uniform combination, which features black jerseys, black pants, and an alternate Honolulu blue helmet.

As Detroit Sports Nation previously reported, the Lions have worn the all-black combination for several high-profile matchups, including their 2024 regular-season finale against Minnesota.

Lions and Packers Meet in Week 7 at Ford Field

The timing certainly makes sense, considering Detroit is preparing for an important NFC North showdown against Green Bay. The Lions are coming off a 45-21 victory over Arizona, and as we recently highlighted, Dan Campbell’s team is using its bye week to prepare for a critical stretch of divisional games.

Although Detroit has not explicitly confirmed the complete uniform combination in the two posts, the message seems pretty clear. The Lions appear ready to go into dark mode when the Packers come to town.

Detroit and Green Bay will kick off Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4:25 p.m. ET at Ford Field, with the game televised on FOX.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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