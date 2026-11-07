Detroit Lions Reveal Uniform Combo for Matchup vs. Miami

The Detroit Lions are heading to Miami this weekend, and they’re bringing one of their most popular looks along for the ride.

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On Saturday evening, the Lions announced they will wear their all-Honolulu Blue uniforms for Sunday’s Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The team made the announcement on its official X account with a simple message:

“All blues tomorrow.”

That means the popular “Blueberries” are back.

All blues tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ul7DUlhw4q — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 7, 2026

Detroit Lions Uniforms Go All Blue in Miami

The Lions will take the field wearing Honolulu Blue jerseys, matching blue pants, and blue socks, paired with their traditional silver helmets.

It’s a combination that has become a favorite among Detroit fans in recent years.

And this won’t be the first time the Lions have worn the look in 2026.

As we previously reported ahead of Detroit’s season opener, the Lions wore their Blueberries in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, a game Detroit won 31-30 in overtime.

The Lions have also mixed things up throughout the season, including wearing their traditional Honolulu Blue jerseys with silver pants against the New York Jets in Week 3.

Now, they’re returning to the all-blue look for their trip to South Florida.

Lions Looking to Keep Rolling Against Dolphins

The uniform announcement comes as Detroit prepares to improve on its 5-2 record following last Sunday’s 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, enter the matchup at 1-6.

According to the Lions’ official 2026 schedule, Sunday’s game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

Detroit will be looking to pick up another important victory before traveling to Germany for its November 15 matchup against the New England Patriots.

As we previously covered when Detroit revealed its Week 3 uniforms, the Lions have rotated through several combinations this season.

But the Blueberries remain one of the most recognizable looks in the team’s collection.

Now, they’re making another appearance.

And hopefully, Detroit can make them look even better with a win.