Detroit Lions All-Time Tournament: Quarterfinals Deliver Drama, an Upset and a Cinderella Run

Sixteen teams entered.

After one round, only eight remained.

The Detroit Lions All-Time Tournament had already produced plenty of fireworks, including a first-round upset by Matthew Stafford, Calvin Johnson and the No. 14-seeded 2011 Lions. Now the stakes were even higher, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Our tournament puts the greatest teams in Lions history on a neutral field with every player healthy and available from that specific season. Because we’re comparing teams separated by generations, the matchups are adjusted for era. The goal isn’t to automatically hand the advantage to modern players because of changes in training, size or offensive philosophy. It’s to determine how great each team was relative to its time and imagine what would happen if those strengths translated to one field.

The quarterfinals gave us Bobby Layne against Bobby Layne, Barry Sanders against Detroit’s last championship team, one of the greatest defenses in Lions history against Megatron, and a showdown between Dan Campbell’s breakthrough team and his record-setting follow-up.

And somehow, the No. 14 seed wasn’t finished yet.

Previous Articles in the Series

Detroit Lions All-Time Tournament: Round of 16

No. 1 1953 Lions vs. No. 8 1954 Lions

Talk about knowing your opponent.

The first quarterfinal featured many of the same stars on both sidelines, beginning with Bobby Layne and Doak Walker.

The 1953 Lions entered as the tournament’s No. 1 seed after going 10-2 and winning the NFL championship. One year later, Detroit went 9-2-1, led the NFL with 337 points and posted a massive +148 scoring differential.

You could make a case that the 1954 version was actually more dominant during the regular season.

Its defense intercepted 30 passes, while Layne and Walker powered an offense that averaged 28.1 points per game. The problem for the 1954 team was that its opponent had already proven it could finish the job when everything was on the line.

That championship experience became the separator.

The 1954 Lions carried a 20-17 lead into the fourth quarter before the earlier version of Layne engineered one final scoring drive. Walker delivered a 27-yard reception to move Detroit inside the 10, and Gene Gedman eventually punched in the deciding touchdown.

Layne’s 1953 version finished 17-of-28 for 226 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The 1954 Layne was 18-of-31 for 248 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Walker generated 108 total yards and a touchdown for the 1953 team, while his 1954 counterpart finished with 92 total yards and a score.

It came down to one possession.

The defending champions survived.

Final Score: 1953 Lions 24, 1954 Lions 20

Winner: No. 1 1953 Lions

The tournament’s top seed was headed to the Final Four.

No. 5 1991 Lions vs. No. 4 1957 Lions

The 1957 Lions had something nobody else remaining in this half of the bracket could claim.

They were NFL champions.

Detroit rallied past the San Francisco 49ers in the postseason before delivering one of the most overwhelming championship performances in league history, destroying Cleveland 59-14.

The defense forced 43 regular-season turnovers, including 25 interceptions.

Then there was the problem standing on the other sideline.

Barry Sanders.

The 1991 Lions had already knocked off Barry’s explosive 1995 team in the opening round. Now Sanders had to deal with a championship defense determined to prevent him from deciding the game.

For a while, it worked.

The 1957 defense bottled up Sanders early and forced Erik Kramer to make plays through the air.

Eventually, Barry did what Barry tended to do.

One crease was enough.

Sanders exploded for a 63-yard touchdown during the third quarter, changing the complexion of the game. He finished with 148 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

Kramer completed 18 of 27 passes for 231 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Herman Moore caught six passes for 88 yards.

The 1957 team refused to disappear.

Tobin Rote threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns, although he also tossed two interceptions. Jim Doran contributed five catches for 81 yards and a score.

It came down to one final opportunity.

Detroit’s 1957 team trailed by four and faced a critical fourth down near midfield.

Chris Spielman blew up the play.

Ballgame.

Final Score: 1991 Lions 27, 1957 Lions 23

Winner: No. 5 1991 Lions

Barry Sanders had taken down Detroit’s most recent championship team.

The 1991 Lions were going to the Final Four.

No. 6 1962 Lions vs. No. 14 2011 Lions

This was the matchup football nerds could argue about for hours.

One of the greatest defenses in franchise history against one of its most explosive passing attacks.

The 1962 Lions surrendered only 177 points in 14 games, an average of 12.6 per contest. Detroit ranked first in the NFL in total defense and rushing defense and allowed just six rushing touchdowns the entire season.

Alex Karras and Roger Brown helped form a devastating defensive front.

Night Train Lane and Yale Lary patrolled the secondary.

And waiting across the line of scrimmage was Matthew Stafford throwing to Calvin Johnson.

The 2011 Lions scored 474 points during the regular season. Stafford threw for 5,038 yards and 41 touchdowns, while Johnson caught 96 passes for 1,681 yards and 16 scores.

Trying to run straight into the teeth of the 1962 defense would have been asking for trouble.

So Stafford went hunting downfield.

The old-school Lions defense fought back. Karras and Brown helped bring Stafford down four times, while the secondary intercepted him twice.

Still, there was no historical comparison for trying to defend Megatron.

Johnson made the game’s defining play during the fourth quarter, climbing over two defenders for a 38-yard touchdown.

Stafford finished 25-of-39 for 309 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Johnson caught eight passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandon Pettigrew added five receptions for 58 yards.

Ndamukong Suh made his presence felt on the other side with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

The 1962 Lions pushed back. Milt Plum completed 18 of 32 passes for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while Gail Cogdill caught six passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. Karras contributed 1.5 sacks.

Plum got one final opportunity with his team trailing by three.

Then Suh broke through the interior on third down.

The Cinderella lived.

Final Score: 2011 Lions 27, 1962 Lions 24

Winner: No. 14 2011 Lions

Another upset.

The No. 14-seeded Lions had now eliminated the 1952 NFL champions and the 11-3 1962 Lions.

Stafford and Megatron were heading to the Final Four.

No. 7 2023 Lions vs. No. 2 2024 Lions

How much difference can one year make?

Enough to produce one of the best games in the tournament.

The 2023 Lions changed everything in Detroit.

Dan Campbell’s team went 12-5, won the NFC North and defeated the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before taking a 17-point halftime lead over San Francisco in the NFC Championship Game.

Detroit scored 461 points and finally made January football in the Motor City feel normal again.

Then the 2024 Lions took virtually the same core and went nuclear.

Detroit finished 15-2, scored an NFL-best 564 points and outscored opponents by 222.

Jared Goff threw 37 touchdown passes. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 1,412 yards and finished with 20 total touchdowns.

The familiarity made the matchup even better.

Both versions of Goff understood the offense.

Both versions of Campbell knew exactly when the other guy wanted to roll the dice on fourth down.

Both teams knew the personnel across the field.

The 2023 Lions actually took a 24-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

David Montgomery pounded away at his future teammates, while the 2023 version of Aidan Hutchinson recorded two sacks.

Then Gibbs changed everything.

The 2024 running back turned a screen pass into a 46-yard touchdown and followed it with a 31-yard run on Detroit’s next possession.

Goff’s 2024 version finished 26-of-35 for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Gibbs rushed 16 times for 104 yards, caught six passes for another 79 and scored twice.

St. Brown caught nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, while Sam LaPorta finished with six catches for 72 yards and a score.

The 2023 offense refused to fold.

Goff threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns. St. Brown caught eight balls for 103 yards. Montgomery ran 19 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Trailing by four, the 2023 Lions got one final possession.

They reached fourth-and-7.

The 2024 version of Hutchinson brought the pressure.

Goff’s pass fell incomplete.

The greatest regular-season team in Lions history survived.

Final Score: 2024 Lions 35, 2023 Lions 31

Winner: No. 2 2024 Lions

The Final Four Is Set

Four eras of Lions football remain.

And the semifinals couldn’t offer two more different matchups.

No. 1 1953 Lions vs. No. 5 1991 Lions

Bobby Layne.

Doak Walker.

Barry Sanders.

Chris Spielman.

The top-seeded NFL champions will try to stop the greatest running back in franchise history.

No. 14 2011 Lions vs. No. 2 2024 Lions

The Cinderella gets its biggest test yet.

Matthew Stafford and Calvin Johnson have already eliminated two of the greatest teams in franchise history.

Now they get Detroit’s offensive juggernaut.

Jared Goff.

Jahmyr Gibbs.

David Montgomery.

Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Jameson Williams.

Sam LaPorta.

One of those teams will play for the championship.

Bottom Line

The quarterfinals left little doubt about what makes an all-time tournament like this so much fun.

Detroit’s 1953 champions survived an almost mirror-image opponent.

Barry Sanders put together another huge performance and sent the 1991 Lions past the franchise’s last championship team.

The 2024 Lions survived a shootout against the team that started Detroit’s modern playoff breakthrough.

And then there are the 2011 Lions.

A No. 14 seed featuring Stafford and Megatron has now knocked out the 1952 champions and one of the greatest defensive teams Detroit ever fielded.

Four teams remain.

1953.

1991.

2011.

2024.

Next stop: the Final Four.