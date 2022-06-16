Detroit Lions ‘Alter Ego’ concept logo is smooth [Photo]

As we know, the Detroit Lions already have an established logo but after looking at the photo below, they may want to consider adding a secondary logo to the mix.

As you can see in the photos below, Dan Storrusten has created what he is calling an “Alter Ego” logo and it is actually pretty smooth.

Check it out.

Detroit Lions considering jersey change for 2023

Earlier in the offseason, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood told reporters that the Lions are not making a uniform change in 2022 but they have begun looking into the process for the 2023 season.

“Nothing for this year,” Wood told reporters. “We’re actually starting a process to look at a possible change for next year. It’s really like a year-plus lead time, so we just convened a committee. I know we get a lot of things tweeted at us and suggestions about what fans want, so we catalog all those and we’ll take them under advisement.”

But if you are hoping the Detroit Lions bring back the colors they used when they were the Portsmouth Lions, Wood made it pretty clear that is not something that will be happening any time soon.

“I’ve never really thought about it,” Wood said. “I think the answer is probably we’re focused on Detroit and the Detroit Lions and not the history (in) Portsmouth.”

Nation, which changes would you like to see for the Lions uniform in 2023? What do you think of the secondary logo above?

