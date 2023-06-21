Detroit Lions alternate helmet/uniform combination ticks off the fans

The Detroit Lions alternate helmet has been unveiled, and the fans have rushed to social media to react accordingly.

What does the new alternate helmet look like?

In case you missed it from earlier, here is a look at the Lions' new alternate helmet, which will be paired only with their all-gray alternate uniforms.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Fans react accordingly to Lions alternate helmet/uniform combination

Here are some of the reactions we came across regarding the Lions' new alternate helmet/uniform combination. As you can see below, the fans don't seem to have a problem with the helmet itself, but they are less than thrilled about how it will look with the all-gray uniform.