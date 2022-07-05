Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye will push for a Pro Bowl in 2022

When the Detroit Lions selected CB Amani Oruwariye in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, they probably did not expect he would emerge as a solid starter by his third season in the league.

But that is exactly what Oruwariye did during the 2021 season as he intercepted six passes and was statistically one of the best coverage cornerbacks in the entire NFL.

In fact, Oruwariye allowed a passer rating of just 57.5, which placed him ninth out of 130 qualified cornerbacks, per PFF.

Coverage Coverage snaps Passer rating (rank) INTs Coverage grade Overall 533 57.7 (ninth) 6 (third) 60.3 Cover-3 107 64.9 (17th) 3 (first) 79.4 Cover-2 101 105.4 (54th) 61.3 Cover-1 94 44.7 (sixth) 2 (third) 44.8 Cover-6 60 65 (25th) 77.8 Quarters 48 118.8 (87th) 53.8 Cover-0 30 69.6 (12th) 1 47.7

*Stats through Week 15 of 2021 season since Oruwariye did not play in the final two weeks due to injury.

Amani Oruwariye will push for a Pro Bowl in 2022

During this third season in the league, Amani Oruwariye had 57 tackles, six interceptions, and 11 pass deflections but he intends to be even better moving forward. In fact, Oruwariye wants to be known as one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

“I just want to be a household name when it comes to corner,” Oruwariye told PFF at the end of his 2021 season. “I want to be someone who’s talked about as one of the top corners around the league. Just in general, respect my game. I think the respect of your peers around the NFL is huge.”

Oruwariye told PFF what he wants to improve in 2022.

“Just consistency at the line of scrimmage, being fluid in my technique with all types of receivers, the bigger receivers and the smaller receivers,” Oruwariye said. “Just knowing how I can switch it up throughout the game, and keep them off balance. That and film study. Can’t really get enough film study, just always trying to learn how I can study my opponent better and tips I can get on them.”

Though Oruwariye posted a 57.5 coverage grade in 2021, which placed him ninth out of 130 qualified cornerbacks, his overall ranking was not as good.

According to PFF, he allowed 41 catches on 69 targets for 582 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021 and his 59.0 overall grade (through Week 15) ranked 92nd among 130 qualified cornerbacks.

One thing that should help out all of the Lions’ cornerbacks in 2022 is the fact that they should be playing behind a much better pass rush than a year ago. If the Lions’ pass rush can take a big step forward, that will mean Oruwariye and the rest of the Lions’ secondary won’t have to cover for as long, which is obviously a big advantage.

I truly believe that Amani Oruwariye will push for a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 not only because he WANTS to be a household name but because he will EARN it on the field.

Nation, are you a believer in Amari Oruwariye, or do you think he will take a step back in 2022?

