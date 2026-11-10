Could the Detroit Lions bring back a familiar face before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline? With Brad Holmes still looking for ways to strengthen Detroit’s roster for a potential Super Bowl run, former Lions cornerback Amik Robertson is a name worth keeping an eye on.

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Detroit Free Press insider Dave Birkett recently identified Robertson as a potentially appealing trade target for the Lions. And considering Detroit has already made a move to improve its secondary by acquiring safety Andre Cisco, it is fair to wonder whether Holmes has another move up his sleeve.

The Lions enter Tuesday’s trade deadline with a 6-2 record and four consecutive victories. While there is no indication that Detroit has engaged Washington in trade negotiations involving Robertson, the possibility of bringing back one of the most popular players from its 2024 and 2025 teams is certainly intriguing.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) blocks a pass intended for New York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (17) during overtime at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dave Birkett Floats Amik Robertson Reunion

In the Free Press NFL trade deadline file, Birkett listed 10 possible trade targets for the Lions, most of them in the defensive backfield. One entry noted that Sports Illustrated had floated Washington defensive back and former Michigan standout Mike Sainristil as a Detroit target, though Sainristil has played eight total defensive snaps over the past three games and ranks last among qualified cornerbacks at Pro Football Focus. Birkett then pointed to a different Washington cornerback who could make more sense for the Lions.

“If Washington is willing to deal, ex-Lions CB Amik Robertson could be a more appealing target who’s signed through 2027,” Birkett wrote.

Robertson spent two seasons in Detroit before signing a two-year, $16 million contract with Washington this past offseason. The veteran cornerback quickly became a fan favorite during his time with the Lions, particularly after Detroit’s secondary held Justin Jefferson to three catches for 54 yards on nine targets in the NFC North-clinching victory over Minnesota in January 2025.

The idea of a Robertson reunion with the Lions has been discussed for several weeks, but the latest suggestion from Birkett comes at an interesting time. Detroit has already addressed one area of its secondary, and Holmes has until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to make another move.

Why a Detroit Lions Amik Robertson Trade Makes Sense

One of the biggest advantages of bringing Robertson back is that the Lions already know exactly what they would be getting. He understands the organization’s culture, has experience playing both inside and outside, and has already demonstrated that he can handle difficult assignments in Detroit’s defense.

Robertson has also played well for Washington this season. According to Athlon Sports, the veteran cornerback had earned a 73.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus entering Week 9, ranking 17th among 102 qualified cornerbacks.

Washington has reason to listen, too. The Commanders sit at 2-5-1 and, as the Free Press put it, are a long shot to reach the playoffs.

There is also the financial component of a potential trade. Robertson is under contract through the 2027 season, meaning Holmes would be acquiring more than a short-term rental if Detroit and Washington could agree on compensation.

And although the Lions have already added Cisco, Dan Campbell made it clear Monday that Holmes hasn’t necessarily finished shopping. Campbell explained during his Monday press conference that Detroit remains open to another move if it provides a meaningful upgrade or additional depth.

Should Brad Holmes Bring Amik Robertson Back?

For the right price, absolutely.

The Lions don’t need to make a blockbuster trade simply for the sake of making a blockbuster trade. But adding a proven cornerback who already understands what Campbell expects from his players would be a sensible way to improve Detroit’s chances of making a deep postseason run.

Ultimately, the biggest question is whether Washington would be willing to move Robertson and what the Commanders would demand in return. The Lions shouldn’t sacrifice a premium draft pick just to bring back a fan favorite, but if the asking price is reasonable, Holmes should certainly make the call.

The NFL trade deadline is approaching quickly, and nobody knows whether Detroit has another move coming. But if Amik Robertson ends up wearing Honolulu Blue again, something tells me Lions fans wouldn’t have many complaints.