The Detroit Lions could have an intriguing opportunity to reunite with a familiar defensive back ahead of the NFL trade deadline. And after the latest comments from Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters, it’s fair to wonder whether Amik Robertson could become a potential target for Brad Holmes.

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Robertson left Detroit during free agency in March, signing a two-year contract with Washington after spending the previous two seasons with the Lions. But with the Commanders struggling through a disappointing start, 1-4-1 and last in the NFC East, and openly exploring the trade market, a reunion is at least worth considering.

There is one important distinction: No credible report has connected the Lions to trade discussions involving Robertson. This is a potential trade idea based on Detroit’s secondary needs, Robertson’s familiarity with the organization, and Washington’s willingness to discuss possible moves.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Commanders GM Confirms Washington Is Exploring Trades

During a Monday appearance on The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan, Peters acknowledged that Washington has been involved in conversations with other teams as the trade deadline approaches. Although he stopped short of identifying specific players who could be available, his comments suggest the Commanders are keeping their options open.

“At this time, we’re actively making calls. Teams are calling us and we’re assessing the market right now,” Peters said. He added that “if there’s something that makes sense for us, we’re certainly going to take action.”

Peters made those remarks during an October 19 interview about Washington’s plans for the trade deadline. He also emphasized that the Commanders have not decided whether they will be buyers or sellers, and he drew one firm line: “the give up part, that ain’t happening.” That makes it premature to assume the organization intends to trade productive veterans.

Nevertheless, Washington’s disappointing start creates an interesting situation for teams looking to improve their rosters. The Commanders could receive inquiries about players who might help contenders, and Robertson would certainly fit the profile of a proven defensive back with immediate value.

Why Amik Robertson Makes Sense for Detroit Lions

Robertson became a valuable member of Detroit’s secondary during his two seasons with the organization. His physical playing style, willingness to defend the run, and ability to line up both inside and outside made him an excellent fit in the Lions’ aggressive defensive scheme.

As we reported when Robertson departed in free agency, he appeared in 34 games for Detroit and recorded 20 passes defended. During the 2025 season, he led the Lions with 12 passes defended while making 10 consecutive starts.

Those numbers help explain why bringing him back would be appealing. Detroit has experienced considerable turnover in its secondary, and Robertson already understands the expectations of Dan Campbell’s coaching staff and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.

Robertson has also continued playing well in Washington. According to an evaluation of his early-season performance published Oct. 15, he had eight passes defended through his first five starts, which led the NFL at that point, along with a 74.9 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked 14th among 104 qualifying cornerbacks.

That production is both a reason Detroit might be interested and a reason Washington might be reluctant to trade him. The Commanders signed Robertson to help stabilize their secondary, and moving one of their better defensive backs could create another problem for an already struggling defense.

Would Washington Actually Trade Robertson Back to Detroit?

The biggest obstacle to a potential reunion is that Robertson isn’t an aging veteran approaching free agency. He signed a two-year contract worth approximately $15 million in March, meaning Washington controls his rights through the 2027 season.

That’s an important consideration for any trade discussion. Peters would need to believe the return package justified parting with a productive cornerback who could remain part of Washington’s plans next season.

Detroit, meanwhile, would have to determine whether Robertson’s salary and the draft compensation required to acquire him made sense. Holmes has shown a willingness to investigate upgrades in the secondary, but that doesn’t mean the Lions would automatically pursue every available cornerback.

As we previously covered when examining Detroit’s potential cornerback trade targets, the Lions explored a deal for Joey Porter Jr. before he was traded to Dallas. That established interest in upgrading the position makes the idea of another cornerback addition reasonable.

Still, Robertson’s strong early-season performance may actually work against the possibility of a trade. Washington has little reason to give away a productive player unless another team offers compensation that makes the move worthwhile.

Should Brad Holmes Make the Call?

If the Lions decide they need another experienced cornerback before the deadline, Robertson would offer several appealing qualities. He knows the organization, has experience in Detroit’s defensive system, and has demonstrated the versatility needed to handle multiple assignments.

A reunion could also give Detroit additional flexibility as Brian Branch works his way back into the lineup. Rather than asking one returning player to solve every problem in the secondary, adding another experienced defensive back would allow the Lions to distribute responsibilities more effectively.

A Logical Fit Is Not a Reported Trade

But the distinction between a logical fit and a realistic trade remains important. Washington hasn’t identified Robertson as available, and there is no indication that Detroit has contacted the Commanders about bringing him back.

Could the Detroit Lions bring back Amik Robertson? Absolutely, as a hypothetical trade possibility. Whether Washington would seriously consider moving him is an entirely different question.

For now, Peters’ comments simply confirm that the Commanders are listening and making calls ahead of the deadline. If Holmes is still searching for secondary help, it wouldn’t hurt to find out what Washington would want for a player who already knows how to play football in Detroit.