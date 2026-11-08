The Detroit Lions have received some encouraging news just hours before Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

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According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to play despite dealing with a rib injury that limited him throughout the week.

“#Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs) is expected to play today, source said. He was limited all week,” Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

That’s a significant development for Detroit, which enters Sunday’s game already dealing with numerous injuries.

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play Against Miami

St. Brown was officially listed as questionable on Friday after being limited in practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

As previously reported by Detroit Sports Nation, the Lions ruled out five players for Sunday’s matchup, including Jack Campbell, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Reed, DJ Wonnum, and Cade Mays.

Fortunately, it appears Detroit won’t have to add its top receiver to that list.

According to the Lions’ official Friday injury report, St. Brown was limited in all three practices and carried a questionable designation into the weekend.

However, Sunday’s report indicates he is on track to suit up.

Through seven games this season, St. Brown has caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns, remaining one of Jared Goff’s most trusted offensive weapons.

His expected availability is particularly important for a Detroit offense looking to improve to 6-2.

St. Brown’s expected return to action provides a welcome boost for a Lions team that has already been forced to make several adjustments because of injuries.

As DSN previously detailed, Detroit spent much of the week monitoring several key players on both sides of the football.

Although St. Brown is expected to play, his official availability will be confirmed when the Lions release their inactive list before kickoff.

Detroit and Miami are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium.

For now, Lions fans have every reason to be encouraged by the latest news surrounding their star receiver.