By now, anyone who watches the NFL at all knows exactly who Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is.

St. Brown, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, continues to rack up catches, yards, and touchdowns, all while remembering every single wide receiver that was selected ahead of him.

One of the receivers selected ahead of his is Dyami Brown of the Washington Commanders.

Detroit Lions: Amon-Ra St. Brown has savage comment about Commanders WR

On Wednesday morning, news broke that Amon-Ra St. Brown had been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, something that he was “not too excited” about.

“It feels normal, honestly,” St. Brown said. “I’m not too excited, I would say.”

“I”m looking to do a lot more this season, as a team, individually,” St. Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of games to play, lot of games left, and it’s a new week. I already forgot about last week.”

St. Brown knows each and every wide receiver who was selected before him in the 2021 NFL Draft and one of those receivers is Dyami Brown of the Washington Commanders.

“Even the Commanders, they got a guy before me over there. I believe his name is Dyami Brown,” St. Brown said. “I don’t know how many catches he had. You guys can probably tell me that. Or how many yards he had.”

“I don’t forget things like that,” St. Brown said. “I see him across the sideline from where I’m standing during the game, and I’m going to give every team hell.”

When asked if he was watching Dnami Brown play on Sunday, St. Brown had a savage reply.

“I didn’t see him in the game much.”