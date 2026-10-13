The Detroit Lions have plenty to feel good about heading into their bye week following Sunday’s 45-21 dismantling of the Arizona Cardinals. Jared Goff is playing outstanding football, Jahmyr Gibbs continues to terrorize opposing defenses, and Detroit’s offense has established itself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous.

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But buried beneath all that offensive firepower is a surprising concern involving one of the most dependable players on the roster. Amon-Ra St. Brown, the receiver who built his reputation on sure hands, toughness, and consistency, is suddenly struggling with mistakes that have rarely been part of his game.

And the numbers suggest this isn’t simply about one frustrating afternoon in Arizona.

Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) returns a punt against the Arizona Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Oct. 11, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Making Uncharacteristic Mistakes

For years, St. Brown has been the player Goff could trust when the Lions absolutely needed a completion. His reliability, particularly in traffic and on critical downs, has been one of the defining characteristics of Detroit’s offensive resurgence.

That is what makes the early portion of the 2026 season so unusual.

Through five games, St. Brown has recorded 37 receptions for 372 yards and five touchdowns. Those are still productive numbers, but they don’t tell the entire story of his performance.

The bigger concern involves his inconsistency catching the football and protecting it once he has it.

Against Arizona, St. Brown caught just six of his 11 targets for 69 yards and committed two fumbles, although Detroit recovered both. That means a player who entered the season with just three career regular-season fumbles suddenly recorded two in a single game.

In fact, St. Brown has already matched his combined fumble total from the 2024 and 2025 seasons in just five games.

That’s a remarkable development for someone whose dependability has been such an important part of his identity.

The Numbers Reveal Another Unexpected Concern

The fumbles aren’t the only statistical evidence that something has been different with Detroit’s star receiver.

St. Brown’s target-to-reception numbers have fluctuated considerably through Detroit’s first five games.

Opponent Targets Receptions Catch rate Saints 14 10 71.4% Bills 13 9 69.2% Jets 8 4 50.0% Panthers 11 8 72.7% Cardinals 11 6 54.5% Total 57 37 64.9%

For context, St. Brown entered the season having established himself as one of football’s premier high-volume possession receivers. His ability to consistently turn targets into completions has helped make Detroit’s passing offense so efficient.

Now, through five games, he is catching fewer than two-thirds of the passes thrown his way.

Of course, not every incompletion is a receiver’s responsibility, and target percentage should never be confused with an official dropped-pass statistic. Coverage, quarterback accuracy, contested catches, and route timing all affect the numbers.

Still, the decline in efficiency is difficult to ignore, especially when combined with his recent ball-security problems.

Even Advanced Grades Suggest Something Is Different

Another interesting piece of this story involves how St. Brown’s overall performance compares with other NFL receivers.

In a league-wide positional evaluation published by Pride of Detroit, St. Brown received a 73.6 overall Pro Football Focus grade through five games, placing him 32nd among 114 qualifying wide receivers.

Think about that for a moment.

One of the NFL’s most accomplished receivers is currently sitting outside the top 30 in that particular evaluation, despite ranking among the league leaders in receiving production.

That doesn’t mean St. Brown has suddenly become an average player. PFF grades are one evaluation system rather than an absolute measurement of talent, and five games represent a relatively small sample.

However, when the grades, declining catch efficiency, and uncharacteristic fumbles point toward the same concern, the trend becomes worth examining.

And for Detroit, the timing makes it especially interesting.

Why This Could Become a Bigger Problem for Detroit

The encouraging news is that Detroit’s offense has continued producing at an elite level even without St. Brown playing his cleanest football. The Lions have scored 164 points through five games, and their Week 5 victory demonstrated just how many different ways they can punish opposing defenses.

Against Arizona, Goff threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns, while Gibbs rushed for 151 yards and two scores. Jameson Williams added two touchdown receptions, and Sam LaPorta contributed another receiving touchdown.

That’s an encouraging sign for offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who doesn’t have to rely on any single player to make Detroit’s attack function.

But there’s a difference between surviving mistakes against a struggling Arizona team and overcoming them against a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Dropped passes can kill drives, and fumbles can completely change games. Although St. Brown didn’t lose either of his fumbles against the Cardinals, Detroit cannot assume those fortunate recoveries will continue.

With division games and potentially significant postseason matchups ahead, those small mistakes could eventually become much more costly.

Oct 11, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Why the Bye Week Comes at the Perfect Time

If there is a silver lining, it is that Detroit now has additional time to address the issue before returning to action against the Green Bay Packers on October 25.

St. Brown has demonstrated throughout his career that he is willing to hold himself accountable. Following Sunday’s victory, we highlighted his dissatisfaction with his individual performance, despite the team’s convincing victory.

That mentality is one reason there should be confidence in his ability to bounce back. Players with St. Brown’s track record don’t suddenly lose their talent, and there is no reason to believe a rough stretch of games represents a permanent decline.

The challenge now is getting back to the details that made him one of the league’s most trusted receivers. Securing the football, finishing catches through contact, and maintaining consistency on third down will be especially important when Detroit returns from its bye.

And if St. Brown can eliminate the mistakes while maintaining his current touchdown production, an already explosive Lions offense could become even more difficult to defend.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions don’t have an Amon-Ra St. Brown talent problem, and they certainly don’t have a reason to panic about their star receiver. What they do have is an unexpected consistency issue involving a player who has spent his career being one of the most reliable weapons in football.

With 37 receptions, 372 yards, and five touchdowns through five games, St. Brown remains an essential part of Detroit’s offense. But his declining catch efficiency and two recent fumbles deserve attention because the Lions will need him at his very best against the NFL’s strongest opponents.

The good news? Detroit is scoring 32.8 points per game even with St. Brown making uncharacteristic mistakes. If he returns to his usual form after the bye, the rest of the NFC could have an even bigger problem on its hands.