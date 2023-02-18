Detroit Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown wants Jalen Ramsey on the team

The Detroit Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown, expressed interest in wanting to play alongside Jalen Ramsey in one of his latest podcast episodes. The Lions are currently in need of a cornerback, and St. Brown believes Ramsey could be the right fit. Ramsey plays for the Lions' General Manager Brad Holmes‘ previous team, the Los Angeles Rams, and could be a potential trade target for the Lions during the off-season.

“I keep seeing these Jalen Ramsey, they might release him, or how that's going to work,” St. Brown said on the podcast. “I know you used to play with, Jalen. If you can hear this… I know you played with Goff before. Detroit might seem like a landing spot for you, my guy. Talk to me. The only way is up for us.”

Key Points:

The Lions had a 9-8 record in the 2022 season after a slow start.

The team needs help on all three levels of their defense.

Cornerback is arguably the biggest need on the team.

The Lions' GM Brad Holmes could potentially try to trade for Jalen Ramsey during the off-season.

Lions' wide receiver St. Brown expressed interest in playing alongside Ramsey on his latest podcast.

The Big Picture: Lions' potential off-season moves

- Advertisement -

Amon-Ra St. Brown's comments on potentially playing with Jalen Ramsey add to the rumors surrounding the Lions' potential off-season moves. The team's defense needs improvement, and Ramsey could be a valuable addition to the team. However, it remains to be seen whether the Lions will pursue him via trade or through free agency.

Jalen Ramsey By the Numbers

Ramsey has been selected to the Pro Bowl five times.

In the 2022 season, Ramsey had three interceptions and 13 pass deflections.

Ramsey allowed a 54.5% completion percentage when targeted in the 2022 season.

The stats provided show that Ramsey is still a solid cornerback in the NFL, with five Pro Bowl selections and a strong 2022 season. His ability to limit completions and pass deflections make him a valuable asset for any team looking to improve their defense.

The Bottom Line – Lions could benefit from Ramsey's addition

Amon-Ra St. Brown's comments on potentially playing alongside Jalen Ramsey have added fuel to the trade rumors surrounding the Lions' off-season moves. The team's need for a cornerback is well-known, and Ramsey's elite skills could make him a valuable addition to the team. The stats provided in the article showcase Ramsey's prowess, and it remains to be seen how the Lions' GM Brad Holmes will approach the potential trade. However, one thing is for sure, the Lions could benefit from Ramsey's addition to their roster.