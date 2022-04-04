Detroit Lions among teams to show interest in QB Colin Kaepernick

On Saturday afternoon, former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick was in Ann Arbor, where he had the opportunity to go through a workout during halftime of Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game at The Big House.

According to John Niyo, one of the NFL teams interested enough in Kaepernick to send representatives to scout him was the Detroit Lions.

Not a surprise, but the Lions' pro scouting department is represented here at Michigan's spring game, where Colin Kaepernick – at the invitation of his former NFL coach, Jim Harbaugh – will have a throwing exhibition at halftime. — John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) April 2, 2022

So, could the Lions sign Colin Kaepernick?

When you look at the Lions’ quarterback situation, it’s not pretty as Jared Goff is the starter and Tim Boyle and David Blough are the backups.

In my opinion, there is not a single team where Kaepernick would be the starter in 2022 unless there was an injury once he was already on a roster but he could certainly be a backup in the right situation.

That being said, I do believe Kaepernick is still a better quarterback than both Boyle and Blough and if the Lions signed him their QB room would be better.

The problem is, that Kaepernick would also have a ton of baggage (whether that is his fault or not) he would bring along with him to Allen Park and it could prove to be a distraction to a team that can not afford distractions.

I would not be opposed to the Lions signing Kaepernick and giving him a shot in 2022 as I don’t believe they will truly be a contender anyway.