Detroit Lions: Analyst explains what has changed about Jared Goff

Don’t look now, but Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is really starting to gain some steam. Goff has been playing like a top quarterback as of late as he has helped lead one of the top offenses in the NFL. The Lions have won five of their last six games, and a big reason why is Goff, who has been taking care of the football, and making big plays when called upon to do so. For his efforts, he has been named a ‘Top Riser’ in 2022. While talking about Goff, on CBS Sports analyst explains what has changed this season about Goff.

What did one NFL analyst say about Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff?

On Thursday, Douglas Clawson of CBS Sports named Goff as one of the ‘Top Risers’ of 2022.

Here is what Clawson has to say about Goff.

Goff ranks fourth in EPA per dropback this year, the highest ranking of his career. He leads the NFL since Week 9, a stretch where the Lions have a 5-1 record. What changed? The Lions are channeling the Rams version of Goff by leaning into his bread-and-butter: play action. Goff is using play action at the fifth-highest rate in the league since Week 9 (18th-highest prior). He leads the NFL in play-action touchdown passes this year and is fourth in EPA per dropback on those plays, the same exact rankings he had in 2018 when he made the Super Bowl.

The Lions are channeling the Rams version of Goff by leaning into his bread-and-butter: play action. Goff is using play action at the fifth-highest rate in the league since Week 9 (18th-highest prior). He leads the NFL in play-action touchdown passes this year and is fourth in EPA per dropback on those plays, the same exact rankings he had in 2018 when he made the Super Bowl. What’s next? TBD. Depends if he leads Detroit to the postseason this year, but it is still expected to draft a QB in the top five with the Rams’ pick from the Matthew Stafford trade. If anything, it means Detroit doesn’t have to rush a rookie QB on the field next season as Goff projects as a solid starter.

