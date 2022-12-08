Detroit Lions Notes

Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings set Super Bowl era record

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
  • The Lions host the Vikings on Sunday
  • The Lions and Vikings have set a Super Bowl era record

Following the Detroit Lions win over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, we published an article revealing the opening point spread for the Lions’ Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. At that time, the Vikings were a 2.5-point favorite, which was not too surprising considering they are 10-2 and the Lions are 5-7 on the season. But, as you may have heard, that point spread has taken a big shift and the Lions are now favored over the Vikings.

Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings

What record are the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings on pace to set?

According to FOX Bet Live, for the first time in the Super Bowl era, a 10-2 team is an underdog against a 5-7 team.

As you can see, as of Thursday morning, the Lions were a 1.5-point favorite over the Vikings.

The Lions have won four of their past five games, with their only loss coming on Thanksgiving Day against the Buffalo Bills. The Vikings may be 10-2, but they have looked less than impressive quite a few times.

Nation, do you think the Lions are going to cover the spread against the Vikings?

