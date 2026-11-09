The Detroit Lions are reportedly making a move ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, and general manager Brad Holmes has decided to add some much-needed depth to the secondary.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are acquiring veteran safety Andre Cisco from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round draft pick.

“Trade: Jets are sending S Andre Cisco to the Detroit Lions for a 2028 6th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Cisco’s on an expiring contract,” Schefter reported on X.

The reported move comes at an important time for Detroit, which improved to 6-2 following Sunday’s 19-9 victory over the Miami Dolphins. With injuries creating uncertainty throughout the defense, Holmes apparently wasn’t interested in standing still as the trade deadline approached.

Detroit Lions Add Experienced Safety Andre Cisco

Cisco, 26, originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. After spending four seasons in Jacksonville, the former Syracuse standout joined the Jets in 2025 and returned to New York on a one-year contract for the 2026 season.

During his NFL career, Cisco has recorded eight interceptions, including seven combined during the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Jacksonville. He has also accumulated more than 290 tackles while gaining considerable experience as an NFL starter.

However, Cisco’s role in New York has diminished considerably this season. He started four of the Jets’ nine games and was replaced on Sunday by 2025 draft pick Malachi Moore, making him a logical trade candidate as the Jets evaluated their roster ahead of the deadline.

For Detroit, the appeal is relatively straightforward. The Lions are reportedly landing an experienced defensive back with a history of creating turnovers without surrendering a premium draft pick.

Why the Andre Cisco Trade Makes Sense for Detroit

The Lions have been dealing with significant defensive injuries, and their secondary has been among the positions generating attention leading up to the deadline. NFL insiders had already identified defensive back as an area Detroit could address.

Cisco doesn’t necessarily need to step into the starting lineup immediately to make an impact. His experience could provide valuable insurance while giving Detroit additional flexibility with its defensive packages.

Of course, the Lions have also been enjoying an impressive defensive turnaround, so the addition isn’t necessarily about replacing an ineffective player. Instead, it could be about strengthening a defense that has played increasingly well despite difficult circumstances.

There is also relatively little long-term financial commitment involved because Cisco is playing on an expiring contract. Detroit can evaluate his fit during the remainder of the season before deciding whether to pursue a new agreement.

Brad Holmes Makes His Move Before NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline arrives Tuesday, November 10, at 4 p.m. ET, meaning Holmes still has time to explore additional opportunities if he believes the roster needs more help.

The Lions are preparing to face the New England Patriots in Munich on Sunday, November 15, and adding an experienced safety could give their defense another useful option heading into an important stretch of the season.

For the reported price of a 2028 sixth-round pick, Cisco represents a relatively inexpensive addition with legitimate NFL starting experience. Whether he becomes a significant contributor remains to be seen, but Holmes appears to have addressed one area of concern without sacrificing a major future asset.

And with the deadline rapidly approaching, the bigger question now becomes whether the Lions are finished making moves.