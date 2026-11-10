Just when we thought the Detroit Lions were finished making headlines at the NFL trade deadline, an unexpected detail has emerged regarding their acquisition of veteran safety Andre Cisco. As it turns out, the Lions won’t be surrendering the draft pick they originally agreed to send to the New York Jets.

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On Tuesday, NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that the terms of the trade between Detroit and New York have changed. Instead of sending the Jets a 2028 sixth-round draft pick, the Lions will now send a 2029 sixth-round selection. The NFL’s transaction wire reflects the revised compensation, and every other condition of the deal is unchanged.

The Lions originally announced the acquisition of Cisco on Monday, with the team’s official announcement confirming the original compensation. No explanation has been provided for why the terms have changed.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (18) makes a catch against New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Detroit Lions Get Slightly Better Deal for Andre Cisco

While the Lions are still surrendering a sixth-round pick, pushing that compensation back an additional year makes the deal slightly more favorable for Detroit. General manager Brad Holmes gets to retain his 2028 selection while adding a player who can help his defense right now.

What the Andre Cisco Trade Means for Detroit’s Secondary

Cisco’s arrival is particularly important given the uncertainty surrounding Kerby Joseph’s return from a knee injury. As Tim Twentyman explained in his breakdown of the Cisco acquisition, the veteran safety gives Detroit additional versatility and experience in the secondary.

The revised trade terms don’t exactly qualify as a blockbuster development, but it’s another small win for Holmes. The Lions get the same player, and they reportedly won’t have to pay the price until one year later.