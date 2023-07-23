Detroit Lions announce 11 staff member changes

On Sunday morning, the Detroit Lions opened up training camp with a shorter-than-usual practice. Following practice, the Lions announced 11 changes to their player personnel and football operations staffs.

Here are the updates that the Lions just announced.

Brian Hudspeth – Director of College Scouting

Ademi Smith – Scout, Auxillary

Blake Ask – Personnel Assistant, Pro

Joe Harvey – Personnel Assistant, College

Austin White – Scouting Assistant

Brianna Howard – Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow

Caio Brighenti – Manager, Football Information

Chase Clark – Assistant Equipment Manager

Toby Junker – Analyst, Football Information

Liz Laux – Manager, Football Executive Operations

Shelby Price – Video Operations Coordinator

Getting to know Brian Hudspeth

Following the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions' director of college scouting, Dave Sears, was poached by the Arizona Cardinals to become their new assistant general manager, and the Lions decided to replace him with Brian Hudspeth. Hudspeth, a seasoned veteran in the NFL, is entering his 23rd season in the league and his sixth season with the Lions, having joined the team back in 2018. For the 2023 season, he takes on a new role as the Lions' Director of College Scouting. Prior to this, he spent four years as a National Scout within the organization and one year as the Assistant Director of College Scouting.

