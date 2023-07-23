Detroit Lions announce 11 staff member changes

Inside the Article:
On Sunday morning, the Detroit Lions opened up training camp with a shorter-than-usual practice. Following practice, the Lions announced 11 changes to their player personnel and football operations staffs.
Detroit Lions announce updates
Here are the updates that the Lions just announced.
Player Personnel Updates
- Brian Hudspeth – Director of College Scouting
- Ademi Smith – Scout, Auxillary
- Blake Ask – Personnel Assistant, Pro
- Joe Harvey – Personnel Assistant, College
- Austin White – Scouting Assistant
- Brianna Howard – Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellow
Football Operations Updates
- Caio Brighenti – Manager, Football Information
- Chase Clark – Assistant Equipment Manager
- Toby Junker – Analyst, Football Information
- Liz Laux – Manager, Football Executive Operations
- Shelby Price – Video Operations Coordinator
Getting to know Brian Hudspeth
Following the 2022 season, the Detroit Lions' director of college scouting, Dave Sears, was poached by the Arizona Cardinals to become their new assistant general manager, and the Lions decided to replace him with Brian Hudspeth. Hudspeth, a seasoned veteran in the NFL, is entering his 23rd season in the league and his sixth season with the Lions, having joined the team back in 2018. For the 2023 season, he takes on a new role as the Lions' Director of College Scouting. Prior to this, he spent four years as a National Scout within the organization and one year as the Assistant Director of College Scouting.
Bottom Line: Winds of Change
When it comes to the NFL, each year not only brings a good deal of change to a team's roster but there is also often quite a few changes within the organization. As people are let go from their positions, or if they leave for a promotion elsewhere, replacements have to be made, and that is exactly what the Detroit Lions have done.