Detroit Lions Announce Initial 14-Player Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have officially taken another major step toward completing their 2026 roster.

Detroit announced 14 players on its initial practice squad Monday evening, leaving two standard spots still available. The group is made up entirely of players who spent training camp with the Lions, giving Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell a familiar pool of depth behind the active 53.

Here is Detroit’s initial practice squad:

QB Luke Altmyer

LB Joe Bachie

DB Aamaris Brown

OL Devin Cochran

TE Thomas Gordon

WR Lucky Jackson

WR Tom Kennedy

EDGE Anthony Lucas

G Mason Miller

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

DL Chris Smith

DL Ben Stille

DL Tyre West

CB Nick Whiteside

Plenty of Familiar Names

There are several notable players in that group.

Altmyer lost the backup quarterback competition to Josh Dobbs, but Detroit clearly saw enough during camp to continue developing the rookie. The Lions’ own breakdown noted his arm talent and confidence despite his failure to make the active roster.

Miller is another player worth watching after his impressive emergency work at center during Saturday’s 25-16 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts. Detroit had already been expected to bring him back after he cleared waivers, and his ability to play multiple spots along the offensive line makes him useful insurance. The Lions officially waived Miller during Sunday’s final cuts before bringing him back Monday.

Whiteside was one of Detroit’s more difficult roster cuts after spending part of training camp working with the first-team defense. Tyre West, meanwhile, gives the Lions a chance to continue developing their seventh-round draft pick rather than losing him after one summer.

Kennedy is also back for another round. At this point, finding Tom Kennedy somewhere in the Lions organization feels about as surprising as finding a football at Ford Field. Detroit values his ability to play multiple receiver spots and contribute in the return game.

The Lions previously had five reported practice-squad additions before the full initial group came into focus. Miller’s return had also been reported earlier Monday.

Two Spots Remain

NFL teams can carry 16 players on the standard practice squad, meaning Detroit still has room to make two additional additions. The Lions can also qualify for a 17th spot through the International Player Pathway program.

Detroit did not claim a player off waivers Monday, and none of the Lions players subject to waivers were claimed by another team. That gave Holmes a clean shot at bringing back many of the players he wanted after Sunday’s cuts.

The practice squad matters more than it sometimes gets credit for, too. Detroit promoted players from the practice squad to the active roster 17 times last season, and the current rules allow teams to elevate up to two players for a game without permanently using an active-roster spot.

So while these 14 players did not make the initial 53, several of them are likely to be heard from again.

Detroit’s roster may be down to 53.

Its working roster is quite a bit bigger.