Thursday, January 30, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Announce 2 Crucial Coaching Hires

W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made official their key coaching hires for the 2025 season, announcing the appointment of John Morton as offensive coordinator and the promotion of Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. These moves come as the team continues to bolster its coaching staff ahead of the new season, aiming to build on the momentum from previous years.

John Morton – Offensive Coordinator

John Morton

John Morton returns to the Detroit Lions as their offensive coordinator after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons as the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos. Morton originally served as the Lions' Senior Offensive Assistant in 2022 and now takes the reins of the team’s offense. During his time with Denver, Morton played a pivotal role in the development of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Morton’s extensive experience, including his time with the Saints and Jets, will bring a fresh perspective to the Lions’ offense. His return to Detroit is expected to significantly impact the development of key players, further establishing a dynamic offensive scheme that should complement the team's emerging talent.

Kelvin Sheppard – Defensive Coordinator

Kelvin Sheppard

In a move that reflects his growth within the organization, Kelvin Sheppard has been promoted to the role of defensive coordinator after serving as the Lions' linebackers coach for the past three seasons. Sheppard has been with Detroit since 2021, first as the outside linebackers coach before taking on the role of linebackers coach in 2022.

Under Sheppard's guidance, the Lions' defense has seen tremendous individual progress, including linebackers Jack Campbell, Alex Anzalone, and Malcolm Rodriquez.

Sheppard’s promotion is expected to strengthen the Lions’ defense even further, with his proven track record of developing talent and building a formidable defensive unit.

Looking Ahead

With these key hires, the Lions are positioning themselves to continue their ascent in both offensive and defensive performance. As John Morton brings new offensive strategies to the team, and Kelvin Sheppard steps into the role of defensive coordinator, the Lions are set to improve upon their already competitive roster, with eyes firmly set on greater success in the 2025 season.

