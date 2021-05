Detroit Lions announce 2021 Rookie Minicamp Roster

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books and on Friday, the Detroit Lions are beginning their 2021 Rookie Minicamp.

The Lions have released their roster for minicamp and as you can see, there are 32 players at camp and not a single one is a quarterback.

Who knows, maybe Mark Brunell will toss a few balls around.

ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS:

WR Jonathan Adams – Arkansas State

S D’Angelo Amos – Virginia

LB Derrick Barnes – Purdue

LB Tavante Beckett – Marshall

RB Rakeem Boyd – Arkansas

TE Jake Hausmann – Ohio State

OL Drake Jackson – Kentucky

CB Jerry Jacobs – Arkansas

RB Jermar Jefferson – Oregon State

OL Tommy Kraemer – Notre Dame

CB Ifeatu Melifonwu – Syracuse

WR Javon McKinley – Notre Dame

DT Alim McNeill – North Carolina State

RB Dedrick Mills – Nebraska

DT Levi Onwuzurike – Washington

CB A.J. Parker – Kansas State

WR Sage Surratt – Wake Forest

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – USC

TE Brock Wright – Notre Dame ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS (2020 DRAFT CLASS): OL Evan Heim – Minnesota State-Mankato TE Hunter Thedford – Utah NON-ROOKIE PARTICIPANTS (FIRST-YEAR PLAYERS): LS Scott Daly – Notre Dame S Jalen Elliott – Notre Dame WR Tom Kennedy – Bryant TE Alize Mack – Notre Dame DE Robert McCray – Indiana LB Anthony Pittman – Wayne State TRYOUT PARTICIPANTS: CB Alex Brown – South Carolina State S Alijah Holder – Stanford S Nick Pickett – Oregon TE Charlie Taumoepeau – Portland State WR A.J. Taylor – Wisconsin

