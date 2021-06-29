Detroit Lions announce 2021 Training Camp dates

Sharing is caring!

For those of you who have been waiting for the Detroit Lions training camp dates, we have you covered.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced their 2021 training camp dates and as you can see, they will officially kick things off on July 31.

From Detroit Lions:

There will be two practices exclusive to Season Ticket Members and nine which will be free and accessible to all fans. This year’s camp will not feature joint practices.

Gates will open one hour before the listed practice time. Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage will have activities for all ages, including ticket and merchandise giveaways, a post-practice autographed football toss, photos with Roary and the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders, tailgate games, free face painting and balloon artists. Local Detroit-area food trucks will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.