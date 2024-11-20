Detroit Lions Announce 3 Roster Moves In Advance Of Matchup vs. Colts

Just moments ago, the Detroit Lions took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce three important roster moves in preparation for their Week 12 game against the Indianapolis Colts. These moves include the activation of defensive lineman Brodric Martin from Reserve/Injured, the signing of safety Kaevon Merriweather to the practice squad, and the release of safety Erick Hallett from the practice squad.

https://twitter.com/Lions/status/1859304412877124025

Brodric Martin Activated from Injured Reserve

Brodric Martin, who had been sidelined for much of the season, has officially been activated from injured reserve. Martin brings much-needed depth to the defensive front as the Lions continue to push for a Super Bowl. His return is especially significant for the Lions, as they look to shore up their defensive line for the upcoming stretch of games. Martin’s activation was made possible after the team opened up a spot on the 53-man roster by placing safety Ifeatu Melifonwu back on injured reserve earlier this week.

Kaevon Merriweather Signed to Practice Squad

The Lions also made a move to bolster their secondary by signing safety Kaevon Merriweather to the practice squad. Merriweather, a Belleville, Michigan native, was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May 2023. In his 25 career games (two starts), Merriweather has tallied 24 tackles and one pass defended. His addition to the practice squad provides depth and flexibility for the Lions’ secondary, if needed.

Erick Hallett Released from Practice Squad

In a corresponding move, the Lions released safety Erick Hallett from their practice squad. Hallett, a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2023 NFL Draft (208th overall), was signed to the Lions’ practice squad on August 29, 2024. However, Hallett has yet to make his NFL debut and was waived by the Lions to make room for Merriweather.